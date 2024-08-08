Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

