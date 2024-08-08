Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

