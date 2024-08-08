Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 163,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 18,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,207. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

