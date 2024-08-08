Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.04. The stock had a trading volume of 267,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

