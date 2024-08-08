Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in Intuit by 24.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $16.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $626.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $622.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

