Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $277.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

