Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,395,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,678 shares of company stock worth $64,962,300. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,010. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

