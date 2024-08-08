Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $15,187,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $871.71.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $29.19 on Thursday, reaching $809.48. 714,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $772.27 and a 200-day moving average of $795.92. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

