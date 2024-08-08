Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.24. The company had a trading volume of 117,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,688. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $278.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.57 and a 200 day moving average of $264.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.