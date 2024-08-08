V2X (NYSE:VVX) Announces Earnings Results

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.200 EPS.

V2X Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VVX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,674. V2X has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

