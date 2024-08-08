USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $263,248.25 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.47 million and approximately $263,248.25 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,003.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00557830 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000139 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79053725 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $271,696.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

