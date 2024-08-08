Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.76% from the stock’s previous close.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

UPWK stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 4,307,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,891. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

