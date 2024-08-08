Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 20,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,679. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $903.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

