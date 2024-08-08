Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 656,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

