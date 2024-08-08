Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
