Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 40,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $926.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.