United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $1,626,750.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $322.23 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.44. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.