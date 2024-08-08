United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Macquarie

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Macquarie from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.09% from the company’s current price.

PRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

NYSE:PRKS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 589,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,139. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

