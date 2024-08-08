United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of PRKS traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 420,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

