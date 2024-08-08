United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 15.63%.

United Maritime Stock Up 1.4 %

United Maritime stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 64,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. United Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. United Maritime’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group raised United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

