United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.27) EPS.

United Fire Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,359. The company has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

