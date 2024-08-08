Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Umicore Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 915,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,283. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
About Umicore
