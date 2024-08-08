UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. UMH Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 59,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

