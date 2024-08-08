Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 392.36%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,993. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.