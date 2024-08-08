Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 3.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.84 and last traded at $56.81. 10,984,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 18,843,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7,496.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 722,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 713,256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

