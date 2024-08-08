Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock traded up $7.92 on Thursday, reaching $576.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,541. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,595 shares of company stock worth $6,589,059. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

