Turbo One Day Volume Tops $75.30 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Turbo has a market cap of $285.39 million and $75.30 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Turbo has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.004207 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $78,425,808.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

