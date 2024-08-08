Truist Financial Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $254.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $263.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average of $241.53. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

