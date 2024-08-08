Truist Financial Cuts NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $16.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRDS. Barclays dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.91 million, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

