TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (TRU) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $106.93 million and $18.46 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,994,714 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,994,713.9052758 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08774744 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $20,027,861.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

