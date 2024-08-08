Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
TRIP traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 8,091,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,804. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.
TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
