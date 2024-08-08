Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share.

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 650,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,954. Trinseo has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

