Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TRMB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 2,821,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,061. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,126,000 after buying an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

