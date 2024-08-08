TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

THS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 129,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.