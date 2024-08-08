TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.8 %
THS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 129,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,612. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods
In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.