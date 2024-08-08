Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 537,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $385.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,219,375.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $264,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,561,998.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,095 shares in the company, valued at $27,219,375.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.