Travis J. Boone Purchases 3,700 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,402.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 349,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $227.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 297,525 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 422,842 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

