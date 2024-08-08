Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Purchases $10,460,000.00 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

(Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

