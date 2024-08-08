TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $32.62-33.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 32.620-33.420 EPS.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.8 %
TDG stock traded down $34.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,203.24. 353,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,299. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,285.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,234.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.