TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $32.62-33.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 32.620-33.420 EPS.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.8 %

TDG stock traded down $34.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,203.24. 353,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,299. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,285.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,234.28.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.