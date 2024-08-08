Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

MODG traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 4,728,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

