TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.7 %

TopBuild stock traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.81. The stock had a trading volume of 115,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,918. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.18.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.