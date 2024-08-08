Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider James Michael Matlock Sells 9,173 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56.

Toast Stock Down 6.1 %

Toast stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.