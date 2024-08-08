Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 23,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,199. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

