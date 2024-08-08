Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPLE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

