Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDW. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDW

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,605,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,605,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $17,224,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,099.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 6,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Tidewater by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 408,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.