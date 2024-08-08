TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Plans €0.02 Dividend

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TIFS stock traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 126.40 ($1.62). 1,549,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.24 million, a PE ratio of 900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.20 ($2.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.56.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

