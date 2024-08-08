Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $4.40 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.40 to $4.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

