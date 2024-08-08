Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 36,654,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,436,025. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.