Thomasville National Bank Sells 336 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. 199,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,779. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

