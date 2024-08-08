Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,055.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. 3,039,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.70.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

