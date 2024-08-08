Thomasville National Bank Has $338,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,838. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,129 shares of company stock worth $8,014,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

